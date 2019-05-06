Pickup flattens California house trailer: 3 killed, 1 hurt

Police say three family members sleeping in their house trailer have died and a girl was seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into the home.

The California Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck crashed into the trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.

Officials say a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year-old girl was flown to a hospital with major injuries.

KCRA reports Huazo-Jardinez faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol.

The landlord of the house trailer, Frankie Gonsalves, tells KCRA the parents were farmworkers.

