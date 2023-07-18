Pilot dies as small plane crashes into unoccupied home in New Mexico

By The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. -- A pilot has died after a small propeller plane crashed in an empty New Mexico home shortly after takeoff Tuesday, authorities said.

The pilot of the twin-engine Cessna aircraft called out the failure of an engine two minutes after takeoff from Santa Fe Regional Airport, State Police Officer Wilson Silver said.

He said the plane went down within a minute of the announcement of engine trouble. The crash destroyed an unoccupied home a few miles from the airport.

Silver said only one person appeared to be aboard the plane bound for Santa Monica, California. The identity of the deceased pilot was not immediately available.

A narrow plume of dark smoke rose from the wreckage after the 9:05 a.m. crash in the southern reaches of Santa Fe.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.