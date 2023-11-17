Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in southern Maine

A yellow single-engine plane rests nose-down in a wooded area after crashing a mile away from Limington-Harmon Airport on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2013, in Limington, Maine. Medical personnel evaluated the pilot and he was eventually transported to the hospital for minor injuries. (Maine State Police via AP)

LIMINGTON, Maine -- A 62-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed less than a mile from an airport following an engine failure, state police said.

The yellow single-engine plane came to a rest nose-down in a thicket of woods Thursday afternoon, and Bradley Marson was walking around the scene when a state trooper located the crash site. Medical personnel evaluated the pilot and he was eventually transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The pilot said he'd just taken off from Limington-Harmon Airport in Limington when his engine cut out. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The plane was a kit craft known as a Skyraider II by Flying K Enterprise, according to the FAA. It's known in the aviation community as an affordable ultralight plane.