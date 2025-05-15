Police charge man with murder after 4 people found dead in Georgia home

Police in central Georgia have charged a man with murder in the killings of three adults and a 2-year-old child found dead in a mobile home last month

PERRY, Ga. -- Police in central Georgia arrested a man Thursday on murder charges in the killings of three adults and a 2-year-old child found dead in a mobile home last month.

The Perry Police Department obtained warrants charging 34-year-old Michael James Jordan with four counts of murder more than a month after jailing him for lesser crimes. Online records show Jordan has been locked up in Houston County since April 5, the day after the bodies were found, on charges of aggravated stalking and marijuana possession.

The four victims were discovered April 4 by officers dispatched to check on their welfare at a mobile home park in Perry, a rural city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Macon.

Authorities said three of the victims had been stabbed and one of them was suffocated. They were identified as Beaulah Robinson, 82; Michelle Joiner, 51; Tuquondra Robinson, 37; and 2-year-old A’Layah Joiner.

Perry police Capt. James Jones told WMAZ-TV that Jordan dated one of the victims, Robinson, and had lived at the mobile home. He said that Jordan became a person of interest in the killings early in the investigation.

A Houston County public defender, Matthew Pollard, is representing Jordan on the stalking and marijuana charges he was arrested on last month before facing murder charges. The Associated Press left a phone message for Pollard seeking comment Thursday.