Police chief says gunman targeted doctor who performed back surgery, blaming him for pain

Police chief says gunman targeted doctor who performed back surgery, blaming him for pain

ByThe Associated Press
June 02, 2022, 11:31 AM

TULSA, Okla. -- Police chief says gunman targeted doctor who performed back surgery, blaming him for pain.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events