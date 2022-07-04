Police chief: Person of interest in July 4 shooting at Chicago-area parade is in custody after brief chase

ByThe Associated Press
July 04, 2022, 7:52 PM

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Police chief: Person of interest in July 4 shooting at Chicago-area parade is in custody after brief chase.

