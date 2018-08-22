Police say Confederate monument in Richmond vandalized

Interested in Confederate Monuments? Add Confederate Monuments as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Confederate Monuments news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized overnight with what appears to be red paint.

Police spokesman James Mercante says a patrol officer observed a "red paint-like" substance on the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Mercante says police believe the vandalism happened around midnight.

He says the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will clean up the statue.

The vandalism follows the toppling of a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina this week.

Richmond has been debating what do with other Confederate monuments that stand on Monument Avenue in a different part of the city.

The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion.