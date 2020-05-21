Police: 1 in custody after reported shooting in retail area Glendale police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported in the area of the Phoenix-area Westgate shopping and entertainment district

PHOENIX -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported in the area of the Phoenix-area Westgate shopping and entertainment district, Glendale police said.

Glendale police said Wednesday evening that early information from dispatch indicates two people were shot and one person was taken in to custody.

Police were shutting down the area for safety, authorities said.