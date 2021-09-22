Police: 1 dead in drive by shooting at school bus stop

Police say a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized

September 22, 2021, 1:38 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A drive-by shooting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning in Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized, police said.

A third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited at the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville, authorities said.

A car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured, Louisville Metro Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said during a news conference. She asked the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

“We had kids that couldn't even wait at a bus stop this morning without getting shot and that is horrifying and devastating and we're going to throw all of our resources at finding out who did this,” she said.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the bus, which was picking up students who attended Eastern High School, arrived moments after the shooting. She said the district would provide extra resources for families and students at Eastern High.

