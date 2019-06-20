Police: 1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash with bus

Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges told news outlets the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.

He says the driver of the passenger vehicle died, the bus driver was seriously injured and eight of 39 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that all southbound lanes are blocked in Hart County between Bonnieville and Munfordville.