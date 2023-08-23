Police detective shot in western Washington, police say

TACOMA, Wash. -- A police detective in western Washington state was shot on Wednesday, according to police.

The Tacoma Police Department said on X, formerly known as , that one of their detectives was shot at about 2:45 p.m. while “on a contact.” Police didn’t release further details about what that meant and didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

The detective was in stable condition, according to the social media post. The detective was taken to a hospital, was alert and talking, KIRO-TV reported.

No arrests have been made, and police were searching for a suspect, police said.