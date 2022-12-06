Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him

The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived.

According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police believe they struck him with a squad car.

“As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg,” the statement said. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for St. Paul Fire medics.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police spokesman Mike Ernster said the officers’ body cameras were recording during the shooting.

The officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement saying: “There is much more to learn about this incident, and those answers will come.” Carter said he is working with Chief Axel Henry and state investigators "to ensure a thorough, timely and transparent investigation will occur, as our community has agreed to engage in. We are committed to the release of body cam footage as quickly as possible.”