Police fatally shoot man who stabbed officer, killed K-9

SEATTLE -- A Seattle police officer fatally shot a burglary suspect who stabbed and killed a police dog and stabbed another officer in the face, the Seattle Police Department said.

The Seattle Times reports that the department’s K-9 team responded to a report of a man with a machete and knife breaking into a residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey said.

The team saw the suspect and began a brief pursuit, Mahaffey said. A few blocks away, an altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed and killed the police dog and stabbed an officer, he said.

Another officer arrived and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. The officer who was stabbed in the face was treated on-site, Mahaffey said. Police did not immediately identify the suspect or the officers.

The residents of the home were not physically injured, Mahaffey said.

The shooting will be investigated by the Force Investigation Team, the Seattle Police Department said. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General also responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Officers’ body-camera video footage is expected to be released within 72 hours, per department policy.