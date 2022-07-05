Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd

ByThe Associated Press
July 05, 2022, 12:38 PM

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd.

