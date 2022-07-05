HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd.
Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd
Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd
Top Stories
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in own driveway
- Jul 04, 03:28 PM
Parade mass shooting suspect wore women's clothes to blend in with crowd: Police
- 14 minutes ago
What we know about the victims of the July 4th parade shooting
- Jul 05, 08:09 AM
July Fourth event shooting causes panic in Philadelphia
- 3 hours ago
Secret Service responds to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Jan. 6
- Jun 29, 07:21 AM