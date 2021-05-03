Police look for gunman who killed homeless man's dog

Police in North Carolina are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a homeless man’s dog in front of him

MORGANTON, N.C. -- Police in North Carolina are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a homeless man's dog in front of him.

The department says the gunman walked up to the homeless man near a store on Sunday afternoon and fatally shot the dog, named “DJ."

The Charlotte Observer reports that investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting.