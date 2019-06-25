Police hunt for clues in student's mysterious disappearance

Police are serving search warrants and hunting for any clues about the mysterious disappearance of a University of Utah student, including basic details about a person she met when she was last seen.

Salt Lake City assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Tuesday the person who met 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck could have been a man or a woman based on the vague description investigators have.

Lueck was last seen June 17, when she took a Lyft car from the airport to a park located miles from her apartment. Police say she didn't seem distressed when she met with someone at about 3 a.m.

Police say they don't have evidence of foul play, but are worried because she's missed classes and a flight to California. The Lyft driver has been cleared.

———

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com