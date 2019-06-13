Police ID man shot, driven around for hour before death

Police have identified a man who was shot at a gas station in Mississippi and then driven around for at least an hour before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

News outlets report Lamar County Deputy Coroner Blake Matherne identified the victim Wednesday as 20-year-old Lee Barnes III.

Gulfport police say 20-year-old Breanna McClendon is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Investigators believe McClendon and Barnes got into an argument before the shooting Sunday in Gulfport. Police say someone who didn't know the man was shot helped load him into the vehicle. Authorities are still seeking that person.

Police say McClendon then drove about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to Hattiesburg. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's unclear if McClendon had a lawyer who could comment.