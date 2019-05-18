Police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to Oregon school

Police have released the identity of an 18-year-old student who was tackled after reportedly bringing a gun into classroom at an Oregon high school.

The Portland Police Bureau said Saturday that Angel Granados Dias had been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public building, attempting to shoot a gun at a school and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say he is a student at Parkrose High School, where he brought the shotgun Friday.

A and track coach at the school, Keanon Lowe, was credited with tackling the student before anyone was injured. Lowe is a former standout at the University of Oregon.

It wasn't immediately clear if the student had a lawyer. Police said they were working with the bureau's behavioral health unit.