Police investigate murder-suicide at assisted living center

An elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds have died at a Honolulu assisted living center in what police are calling a murder-suicide

August 31, 2021, 10:33 PM
1 min read

HONOLULU -- An elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds died Tuesday at a Honolulu assisted living center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Honolulu Emergency Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said an elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the Plaza at Waikiki.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Division was responding to the scene, spokesperson Michelle Yu said in an email.

Television footage showed a police presence at the Plaza at Waikiki, with yellow crime tape blocking the driveway.

A woman who answered the phone at the Plaza at Waikiki told an AP reporter: “Due to the ongoing investigation, you will have to contact the police department. Thank you.” And hung up.

The Plaza at Waikiki is an assisted living facility on the edge of Waikiki. Its website says it has room for up to 170 residents, offering month-to-month senior rentals in private studio, private one-bedroom and shared suites.

The same company that operates the facility also runs similar senior homes in five other locations in and around Honolulu.

———

AP journalists Audrey McAvoy and Caleb Jones contributed to this report.

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, recommits to evacuate remaining Americans

1 hour ago

On Location: August 31, 2021

2 hours ago

High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: US now approaching January's hospitalization peak

37 minutes ago

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Report: Man attacked by alligator in Ida's floodwaters

3 hours ago

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events