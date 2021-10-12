Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

Police are investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office

October 12, 2021, 7:58 PM
1 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene.

No details were immediately released by authorities.

