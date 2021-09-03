Police kill alleged kidnapper outside Wisconsin Walmart

Police have killed a man outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man and led officers on a high-speed chase

September 3, 2021, 9:29 PM
2 min read

FRANKLIN, Wis. -- Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a Wisconsin Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin Police Department and the Oak Creek Police Department issued a joint statement saying the incident began early Friday morning when a 31-year-old man kidnapped another man in Milwaukee.

They visited three stores, including a Walmart in suburban Franklin. The kidnapping victim told store personnel there that he needed help. Someone from the Walmart called police and said there was an active shooter there, the statement said.

Multiple deputies and officers from the two departments converged on the area. As officers closed in the suspect abandoned his vehicle and stole another one, the statement said.

A chase ensued on Interstate 94 with speeds reaching 110 mph. The suspect exited the freeway and crashed in a Franklin parking lot. He then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and engaged an Oak Creek officer in an “armed confrontation." The statement did not elaborate.

The chase continued until the suspect hit another vehicle just up the street from the Franklin Walmart. He climbed out of the vehicle holding a gun. Four deputies, one Franklin officer and four Oak Creek officers opened fire, killing him, the statement said. Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva told reporters during a news conference on Friday morning that there were “indications” the suspect pointed his weapon at officers but he didn't elaborate.

None of the deputies or officers were hurt and no one else who was involved has reported any physical injuries, the statement said.

Authorities said the suspect is from Milwaukee but have not released his name.

———

This story has been corrected to show the events leading up to the shootings began Friday morning, not Monday morning, based on updated information from the police.

Top Stories

On Location: September 3, 2021

Sep 03, 9:11 AM

COVID-19 live updates: 1 out of 8 Americans has tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

7 minutes ago

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

Man stabs 6 in New Zealand 'ISIS-inspired extremist' terror attack

Sep 03, 4:57 AM

Top Stories

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Man stabs 6 in New Zealand 'ISIS-inspired extremist' terror attack

Sep 03, 4:57 AM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

Top Stories

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Man stabs 6 in New Zealand 'ISIS-inspired extremist' terror attack

Sep 03, 4:57 AM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events