Police: 2 killed when car strikes fireworks stand in DC

Police in Washington, D

ByThe Associated Press
July 02, 2022, 8:13 PM

WASHINGTON -- A vehicle struck a fireworks stand Saturday evening at an intersection in northeast Washington, police said, killing two people and hitting several pedestrians.

The accident at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE occurred about 6 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene, but police released no information on other injuries.

A photograph posted online by the MPD showed a demolished stand amid scattered debris.

