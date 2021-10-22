Police: 3 killed, 1 hurt in Washington state shooting

Police say three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. -- Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.