Police: 3 killed, 1 hurt in Washington state shooting

Police say three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma

October 22, 2021, 12:54 AM
1 min read

TACOMA, Wash. -- Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Top Stories

Oct 20, 10:18 AM
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 21, 5:53 AM
1 hour ago

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 21, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago
3 hours ago
Oct 20, 1:54 PM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 21, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago
3 hours ago
Oct 20, 1:54 PM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 21, 1:38 PM
Oct 20, 1:54 PM
Oct 20, 7:22 AM
Oct 20, 8:46 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events