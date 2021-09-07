Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

Police in the southeastern Kansas city of Wichita say one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclub

September 7, 2021, 11:49 AM
1 min read

WICHITA, Kan. -- One person died and seven others were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, and police were searching for a shooting suspect hours later, officials said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said. Investigators believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire on club patrons from the sidewalk, television station KAKE reported.

Television station KSN reported that a 30-year-old man died from his injuries and seven others were injured. Police have said they’re searching for a man in his 20s believed to be the shooter.

Authorities have not released the names of the man killed and those injured.

