Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in NW Washington

The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington

September 5, 2021, 3:13 AM
1 min read

WASHINGTON -- Three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood, according to information posted on the police department's Twitter account.

The injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitalized were not life-threatening, the police said.

Police sought public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

