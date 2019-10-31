Police: Man admits killing mother, stepfather and 2 brothers

Authorities plan to charge a man with murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter on Thursday said 29-year-old Maurice Louis has confessed to killing them in their west Philadelphia home.

Officers were sent Wednesday afternoon to check on the couple when they didn't show up for work and were "known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son."

Louis' 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door, while a 17-year-old brother was found shot in a second-floor bedroom and a 6-year-old brother was found shot in the kitchen.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.