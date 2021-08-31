Police say Milwaukee man beat grandson to death with hammer

Authorities say a 12-year-old was bludgeoned to death by his grandfather who blamed the child for stealing his money

August 31, 2021, 8:16 PM
MILWAUKEE -- Authorities on Tuesday accused a man with bludgeoning to death his 12-year-old grandson after finding money missing from his wallet.

A criminal complaint alleges that Andrez Martina, 54, used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes. Smith died Sunday at a Milwaukee hospital and the cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Martina told police he awoke about 3 a.m. Sunday to find his wallet open and money missing. The victim, who was sleeping over at Martina's house along with an 8-year-boy, denied taking the money and turned his pockets inside out to show they were empty, according to the complaint.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. Court documents do not list an attorney for Martina.

The complaint said that after beating the boy, Martina took the child into the shower and attempted to rinse off his blood. The victim was not taken to the hospital until about 9 a.m.

Martina is also accused of striking the 8-year-old, breaking his finger and bruising his body.

During the interview with police, Martina also admitted to killing a boy in 1989, according to the complaint.

