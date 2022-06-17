Police say multiple people have been shot at a church in Alabama and that a suspect is in custody

Police say multiple people have been shot at a church in Alabama and that a suspect is in custody

ByThe Associated Press
June 16, 2022, 8:48 PM

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. -- Police say multiple people have been shot at a church in Alabama and that a suspect is in custody.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events