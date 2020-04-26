Police: 1 officer dead, 1 more wounded in Louisiana shooting Police say a shooting in Louisiana’s capital city has left one veteran police officer dead and another officer wounded and fighting for life

An officer salutes a motorcycle escort and a coroner's van carrying the body of a Baton Rouge police officer who was fatally shot, Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The shooting left one police officer dead and a wounded colleague fighting for life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was in custody after an hourslong standoff at a home. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the officers were shot in the northern part of the city, and one of the officers later died. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A shooting in Louisiana's capital city of Baton Rouge has left one police officer dead and a wounded colleague fighting for life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was in custody after an hourslong standoff at a home.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the officers were shot in the northern part of the city, and one of the officers later died.

Police said the officers were responding to a call about reports of gunfire when they were shot.

At a news conference Sunday evening, the police chief said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work, according to WBRZ-TV. The chief did not identify the officers.

The second wounded officer was hospitalized and “fighting for his life," Paul said, adding both officers were rushed earlier to a leading Baton Rouge hospital.

Paul said a suspect was taken into custody after the standoff. The police chief did not elaborate on any possible charges. Many details of events leading up to the shooting remained sketchy, and the chief said only that police continue to investigate.

Later Sunday, dozens of officers gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was being treated, awaiting updates amid their impromptu vigil.

A coroner’s van was seen during the afternoon being escorted away by dozens of law enforcement vehicles as it left the hospital, according to media reports.