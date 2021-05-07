Police officer, federal agent shot, wounded in Memphis

Authorities say police officer and a federal agent were shot and wounded in Tennessee on while looking for a carjacked vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A police officer and a federal agent were shot and wounded in Tennessee on Friday while looking for a vehicle that had been carjacked, authorities said.

Both the officer and the agent were shot and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered critical, police said. Neither of them returned fire, police added.

Three people have been detained, and authorities were searching for another man involved in the shooting, police said.

The officer and the agent are part of a violent crime task force.