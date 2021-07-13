Police: 2 officers shot near mall outside Baltimore

A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall

WOODLAWN, Md. -- Two officers serving on a U.S. Marshals' task force were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall, a law enforcement official said.

Preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said.

Video of the shooting scene streamed on WMAR-TV appeared to show a pickup truck with bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

———

Associated Press contributors to this story include Mike Balsamo in Washington and Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Md.