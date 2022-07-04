Police say 5 people killed, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago

ByThe Associated Press
July 04, 2022, 1:35 PM

CHICAGO -- Police say 5 people killed, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago.

