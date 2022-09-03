Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Police say the pilot of a small airplane was circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, and threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store

TUPELO, Miss. -- The pilot of a small airplane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”