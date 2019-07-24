Police release data on alleged rape by Chinese businessman

The Minneapolis Police Department has released public data relating to its investigation into a rape allegation against Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu.

Liu was arrested Aug. 31 on suspicion of felony rape after a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota said he forced himself on her after a night of drinking. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges due to problems with evidence.

The data released Wednesday includes police reports, interview transcripts, a recorded interview with Liu, text messages and video. The documents show police got conflicting stories about what happened that night.

Police initially released Liu because the woman told officers the sex was "spontaneous," she was afraid and didn't want them involved. She later spoke to police again and said she was raped.

Liu told an investigator the sex was consensual.

The woman sued Liu in April.