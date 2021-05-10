Police searching Virginia landfill for baby missing from DC

Law enforcement officials are searching a landfill in Virginia as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a baby who disappeared last week in the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON -- Law enforcement officials said Monday that they are searching a landfill in Virginia as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a baby who disappeared last week in the nation’s capital.

The 2-month-old boy, Kyron Jones, was last seen on Wednesday in Northeast Washington, police said. He was reported missing Friday.

Officials have provided few details on the circumstances surrounding the baby's disappearance. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said the child’s mother was being questioned by investigators on Monday and considered to be “the only person of interest.”

No arrests have been made.