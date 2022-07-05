Police say a seventh person has died as a result of the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois

ByThe Associated Press
July 05, 2022, 3:21 PM

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Police say a seventh person has died as a result of the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

