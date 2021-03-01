Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

Authorities say a man wanted in at least two homicides in Ohio has been critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit

DETROIT -- A man wanted in at least two homicides in Ohio was critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit Monday morning, authorities said.

Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Chandra Moore, 55, was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. He said police went to the motel after receiving information that Moore, a suspect in at least two homicides in Cincinnati Sunday, was there.

“As he was coming out of the hotel, he observed officers deployed at the location, made his way to a parked vehicle and then he turned and opened fire at our officers,” Craig told reporters. “Multiple officers responded and struck him several times.”

Moore was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Craig said a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers were recovered from the scene.

Cincinnati police said in a news release that officers following up on a 911 call found a 35-year-old man who had been shot to death and three others who were wounded about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers then went to another location where they found the body of a 28-year-old woman. Police didn’t describe how she was killed.

Craig said one of the victims was Moore’s estranged wife, who had been fatally stabbed.