Police shoot man suspected of stabbing 4 girls at Brooklyn home

Officials say police shot a meat cleaver-wielding man who apparently slashed and stabbed four of his young female relatives during a bloody rampage inside a Brooklyn home

NEW YORK -- Police shot a meat cleaver-wielding man who apparently slashed and stabbed four of his young female relatives during a bloody rampage inside a Brooklyn home on Sunday morning, officials said.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the four girls — ages 16, 13, 11 and 8 — had serious stab and slash wounds but are expected to survive.

Tisch said the 11-year-old victim called police around 10:15 a.m. to alert authorities that she and her siblings had been attacked by their uncle. Officers heard screams after they arrived at the home in southern Brooklyn and were met near an entrance by the suspect, who was holding a blood-covered meat cleaver and ignored several calls to drop the weapon.

Two officers, who could see blood on the floor and walls of the home, shot the man after he began to advance toward them, Tisch said.

A police spokesman said the 49-year-old suspect has been hospitalized.

Police found a bloody knife, in addition to the meat cleaver, in the home. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.