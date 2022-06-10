Police: 3 shot at shopping mall in Maryland suburbs of DC

Police say three people have been shot and wounded at a shopping mall in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. -- Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon at a shopping mall in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., police said.

Prince George’s County Police tweeted that the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C.

Three people were taken to hospitals, a man in critical condition and two women with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The shooter or shooters have fled the scene, police said.