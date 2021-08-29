Police: Station shooting, Lyft driver's death may be linked

Authorities are trying to determine if there is a connection between a confrontation at a Dallas suburb in which police officers wounded a man after he had opened fire inside a police station and the death of a Lyft driver at another Dallas suburb

August 29, 2021, 10:31 PM
2 min read

PLANO, Texas -- Authorities were trying to determine if there was a connection between two incidents in separate Dallas suburbs Sunday, one which resulted in the wounding of a man who opened fire inside a police station and another which involved the death of a Lyft driver.

Plano Police said the man, who had been behaving erratically, entered the lobby of the department’s headquarters at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The second time the man went inside the lobby he displayed a handgun, raised it and fired in the direction of a civilian employee who was helping a resident.

The employee and the visitor took shelter in a nearby room.

Two officers responded to the scene and shot and injured the man, who was later taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

No other individuals were injured during the incident, police said.

“What could have been a horrific tragedy was avoided, thanks to the swift and effective action of our Plano police officers,” said Plano Mayor John Muns.

Police in the nearby suburb of Garland said the stolen vehicle of a Lyft driver who had been fatally shot earlier Sunday was found outside the police station.

Police said the woman was killed before noon in Garland, which is about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Plano. The woman had been hired to give someone a ride when she was shot, according to investigators.

“This is an active investigation. Garland and Plano Police personnel are working together to determine what led to the shootings," Garland Police Officer Matt Pesta said in a statement.

