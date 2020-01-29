Police: Suspect in slaying of Delta employee killed himself Police say the suspect in the slaying of a Delta Air Lines employee in a company parking lot near Atlanta's airport killed himself when authorities attempted to make contact with him

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- The suspect in the slaying of a Delta Air Lines employee who was found shot multiple times in a company parking lot near Atlanta's airport killed himself when authorities attempted to make contact with him, police said Wednesday.

Raeshaun Antonie Jones, also a Delta employee, was the primary suspect in the slaying Sunday of Alexis Reed and the separate killing of another woman, Tyneshia Shelby, in Clayton County, College Park police said.

Reed, 30, was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was a ramp worker and was leaving her shift, WSB-TV reported.

She died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Investigators found Shelby's body on Monday at a Stockbridge hotel, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police said both women knew Jones. His car was spotted in Clayton County, and he shot himself as authorities tried to pull him over on Tuesday, police said.