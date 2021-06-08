Police: Suspected Baltimore gang leader dead after standoff

Police say a suspected Baltimore gang leader has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement in an Atlanta suburb

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A suspected Baltimore gang leader died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon in an Atlanta suburb, police said.

Shots were fired at U.S. marshals and police as they tried to arrest Gary Creek at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Frank Lempka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Creek, 39, was tied to multiple murders in the Baltimore area and wanted on federal charges including racketeering. He was the alleged founder and leader of the Triple-C gang, authorities said.

Sandy Springs police determined that the suspect had hostages inside the apartment, and a SWAT team reported to the scene. Police entered the home about three hours after they were shot at and found Creek dead, according to officials.

Police said the three hostages inside the home were released safely.