UVALDE, Texas -- Police: Texas gunman was inside elementary school for more than an hour before being killed by law enforcement.
Top Stories
Widower of teacher slain at Texas elementary school dies days after wife
- 3 hours ago
Texas school shooting live updates: Gunman entered unobstructed through unlocked door
- 9 minutes ago
Mother of Texas gunman says son was 'not a monster,' could be 'aggressive'
- May 26, 05:00 AM
'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead at 67
- May 26, 01:42 PM
What we know about the victims of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school
- 6 minutes ago