UVALDE, Texas -- Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody.
Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody
Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody
Top Stories
14 students, 1 teacher dead after shooting at elementary school: Governor
- 4 minutes ago
Man charged with plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush
- 21 minutes ago
9 shot, 2 fatally, in 'outrageous act of violence' outside a McDonald's
- May 20, 02:12 PM
Fort Bragg to be renamed Fort Liberty among Army bases losing Confederate names
- 2 hours ago
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of professional cyclist, US Marshals say
- May 21, 07:53 PM