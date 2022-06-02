Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain

Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain

ByThe Associated Press
June 02, 2022, 11:28 AM

TULSA, Okla. -- Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events