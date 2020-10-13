Police: Van carrying 80 dogs overturns on Virginia highway A van carrying 80 dogs overturned on a highway in Virginia, causing some of the animals to be injured and others to escape the vehicle

SALEM, Va. -- A van carrying 80 dogs overturned on an interstate in Virginia, causing some of the animals to be injured and others to escape the vehicle, police say.

The crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts. It is unclear how many of the animals were injured or how many had escaped.

Roanoke County Animal Control is helping house the animals.