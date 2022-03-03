Former postal worker in Florida convicted of stealing mail

A former Florida postal worker whose mail delivery route included the prominent retirement community of The Villages has been convicted of stealing mail for cash and gift cards

OCALA, Fla. -- A former Florida postal worker whose mail delivery route included the prominent retirement community of The Villages was convicted Wednesday of stealing mail for cash and gift cards.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, of Ocklawaha, pleaded guilty in Ocala federal court to a count of possessing stolen mail, according to court records. She faces up to five years in prison. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set.

According to court records, Farleigh worked as a contract employee of the U.S. Postal Service delivering mail for the Lady Lake Post Office. Farleigh’s route included mail delivery services to postal stations in The Villages, a large retirement community northwest of Orlando.

Farleigh’s supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of mail in Farleigh’s possession that had been unlawfully opened in November, prosecutors said. They added that when confronted, Farleigh admitted to law enforcement that she had been opening outgoing mail in Lake and Sumter counties for a month with the intent to steal money and gift cards to support her heroin addiction.

Officials said Farleigh rifled through approximately 4,000 pieces of mail.