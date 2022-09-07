Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

September 7, 2022, 10:07 AM
Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. An early morning power outage at the airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored. The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed. (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via AP)
AUSTIN, Texas -- An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

