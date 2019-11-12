Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls

A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.