Procession set for slain Marine's return to Indiana hometown

A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his Indiana hometown

September 12, 2021, 12:40 PM
2 min read

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his northern Indiana hometown.

Sunday's procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

Sanchez’s body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru. The procession will then head to Logansport, where it will briefly stop under a large garrison flag in the city’s downtown area, according to Indiana State Police. The public is invited to line the procession route that will end at Gundrum Funeral Home.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

